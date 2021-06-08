Optus’ EOFY Sale Includes 50% Off Mid-Range Samsung and Apple Phones

Last week, we covered the end of financial year offerings from both Telstra and Vodafone. Between these two providers, there are plenty of deals for flagship handsets, like the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Optus has recently unveiled its EOFY offerings and it looks like the telco is taking a different route with its offerings. Instead of focusing on flagship smart phones, Optus is offering some genuinely impressive discounts for mid-range handsets.

In other words? You can grab a budget smartphone even cheaper than usual.

Optus’ EOFY deals include:

Firstly, those are some weirdly specific discount prices. Secondly, those are some very large discount prices. Considering an iPhone SE (64GB) retails for $679 and a Samsung Galaxy A52 (128GB) sells for $599, you’d be saving 50% and 54% off the cost of each phone, respectively.

If you’re someone who wants a solid, reliable smartphone but doesn’t want to pay out of the nose with a monthly bill, Optus pretty much has you sorted.

While it’s missing some of the bells and whistle of the more expensive devices, the SE runs on the same A13 bionic chip as the iPhone 11 range – so the quality of performance is still there.

As for Samsung’s Galaxy A32 and A52, the latter phone is of some great value. It has an impressive 6.5” AMOLED FHD+ display, 4,500mAh battery and quad-rear cameras (64 MP Wide, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, 5 MP Macro and 5 MP Depth).

If you don’t want an Apple or Samsung device, the A54 is Oppo’s take on the mid-range phone. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch FDH+ display and quad rear-mounted cameras (48 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra-wide Angle, 2 MP Macro and a 2 MP Mono). Its usual outright price is $347, so you’d be saving over 60% when you pair it with one of Optus’ mobile plans.

These deals are only available when paired with an Optus mobile plan, and you’ll need to stay connected for 24-months. These offers are available until June 30.

You can check out Optus’ EOFY mobile plans below:

