Fact Check: No, OnlyFans Is Not Banning Porn

Exclusive: Popular subscription-based platform OnlyFans is not planning on removing or banning adult content on the site, Gizmodo Australia can confirm.

Following reports that OnlyFans is in talks to seek funding at a valuation of more than $US1 billion, social media has been flooded with fears that the website will ban adult content.

However, OnlyFans has confirmed to Gizmodo Australia that it is not banning adult content.

“OnlyFans will always be an inclusive home for all creators – including adult,” OnlyFans told Gizmodo Australia.

Despite the fact that OnlyFans has said absolutely nothing to indicate it will move to ban adult content, which is a major income source for the platform, the rumour has spread like wildfire on social media.

Thoughts on OnlyFans saying they will ban sex work?!? — Madison Montgomery (@xoxo_madison_m) June 27, 2021

I’m gonna go ahead and say that Onlyfans removing sex work from their platform is a horrible decision based on the fact that I had no idea that there was anything other than sex work on Onlyfans — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) June 25, 2021

*builds brand off of sex workers* *also plans to ban them from it as soon as they don't need them anymore* FUCK @OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/RjMDbDdVak — ???????????????????????????????? (@vvvioletrose) June 26, 2021

The fear comes after Bloomberg reported that the company is aiming to become “more of a mainstream media site” and lessen its reputation for adult content.

However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean OnlyFans will ban, remove or even punish sex workers on the platform. Rather, it appears that OnlyFans is just trying to diversify its creator base and remind people that it’s not exclusively for porn.

“Athletes are a creator genre we’re seeing a lot of growth in,” OnlyFans founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Stokely said when boxing star Floyd Mayweather signed up earlier this month.

It’s understandable why the sex work community has been so quick to panic in the wake of reports, especially considering OnlyFans’ response to Bella Thorne joining the platform last year, which resulted in a number of changes that impacted sex workers.

While it’s fair to assume that the website’s reputation for porn could make it harder to make it advertiser friendly, OnlyFans has made it clear to Gizmodo Australia that it is determined to remain a safe and inclusive platform for all.

This is not the first time that OnlyFans has been misreported on. Just last month there were reports that the AFP was investigating the platform, but this turned out to be untrue.