The Oculus Quest 2 Has Copped a Solid Discount Today

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Oculus Quest 2 was one of the biggest releases of last year, and well-timed, really, considering we had shit all else to do with our time.

But now that it’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 (running from June 21-22, with global deals until 5pm on June 23) it’s only natural that it finally goes on sale. The Oculus Quest 2 is copping a decent $60 off its original price – which is something of a rarity for such a big tech release.

The 64GB Oculus Quest 2 is currently sitting at $419, down from $479, but Amazon has discounted the 256GB version down to $579, from its original price of $639. That’s just shy of a 9-13% saving (depending on which version), which is always a bigger markdown when the price is more substantial. This is the Oculus Quest 2 sale you’ve been waiting for, especially if you missed the last few fleeting times it was discounted.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

READ MORE 10 Tips to Make You an Oculus Quest 2 Master

The 90Hz LCD display provides a 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Oculus headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Rift is also on sale from Amazon, with a nice $150 slashed off its original price point. It’s now $499, down from $649.

If you want to compare all the Oculus models, you can check out this nifty comparison from our friends at Kotaku here. If you want to scope out a specific opinion of the Quest 2, here’s Gizmodo’s review.

Check out all of Gizmodo’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 coverage right here.