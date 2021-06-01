Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti: Everything We Know So Far

It’s not just console gamers who have been treated to new hardware over the past six months. PC owners have been seen a number of new GPU options over the last year and, while they’re basically impossible to get your hands on, there’s still more to come.

The latest from Nvidia is the rumoured RTX 3080 Ti, which is said to be a more affordable offering beneath the high-end RTX 3090. While nothing has been officially announced regarding the RTX 3080 Ti we should learn more about it during NVIDIA’s Computex briefing later today.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered all the leaks and rumours about Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti.

RTX 3080 Ti Specs

As mentioned the RTX 3080 Ti is still expected to sit in the higher-end of graphics card options. We also definitely know it exists because Razer is already offering prebuilt systems with the RTX 3080 Ti built-in.

Rumours suggest the RTX 3080 Ti will have a CUDA core count of between 9000-10,000, which almost brings it on par with the RTX 3090.

It’s also expected to increase the VRAM size from the 3080. The RTX 3080 features 10GB while the 3090 offers 24GB so we should see something in between those figures. Some rumours suggest this will be on the lower end, at around 12GB.

Apart from that expect it to offer all the good things the RTX 3080 does like ray tracing, DLSS, G-SYNC etc.

RTX 3080 Ti Price

Being a higher-end GPU you can expect a high-end price tag for the 3080 RTC Ti too. No price has been announced but if it is a model between the RTX 3090 and the 3080, we can do some guessing.

A cheap RTX 3080 retails for around $1400 in Australia, while the basic RTX 3090 moves up to a hefty $2679 price tag. So expect the RTX 3080 Ti to sit somewhere in the middle there. Prices will also vary for custom models.

As for where you can buy one? Good luck.

Like next-gen consoles, the latest graphics cards are super hard to get a hold of. We’ll keep you updated on when Nvidia’s new GPU’s are going on sale.

When will we know more?

We should know more about Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti very soon actually. The company is presenting a keynote at Computex today which will hopefully give us some long-awaited info on the new GPU.

The keynote starts at 2:45 pm AEST (2:15 pm ACST, 12:45 pm AWST) on June 1 (aka today).

Once it goes live you can watch the keynote in the video below.

We’ll keep this post updated with all the latest announcements about Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti, so keep checking back for more info.