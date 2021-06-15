New Thor: Love and Thunder Pictures Reveal Jane Foster’s Mighty Costume

The seventh Transformers film is expanding its cast. Vin Diesel teases Groot’s future in the MCU. Work on the next Scream is nearly done. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash and Superman & Lois, a new teaser for American Horror Stories, and raise your ax to a new Green Knight poster. Spoilers get!

Thor: Love and Thunder

A crew t-shirt circulating on social media has our first look at Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, alongside Thor and Valkyrie in new armour.

Stopmotion

Deadline reports Aisling Franciosi is attached to star in Stopmotion, a horror film from director Robin King and writer Robert Morgan about “a stop-motion animator struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother.” Aisling will play animator Ella Blake, “who embarks upon the creation of a film that becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her project take on a life of their own.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore revealed he’s joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Transformers 7

According to Comic Book Movie, Luna Lauren Velez has joined the cast of Transformers 7 as Anthony Ramos’ mum.

Gundam

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed his live-action Gundam movie will be “an amalgamation of several” incarnations of the franchise, drawing from “different things, different timelines and what not.”

Scream

The latest Scream film is both “locked” and fully scored according to directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett.

The Green Knight

Here’s a delightful new Green Knight poster.

Photo: A24

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix has released a second trailer for its star-studded action film, Gunpowder Milkshake.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia draws to a close with the latest trailer for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

Manifest

Sad news: NBC has cancelled Manifest after three seasons. [TV Line]

Guardians of the Galaxy

Vin Diesel teases in a recent interview with Comicbook.com that Groot could return to his homeworld, Planet X, in future movies.

#Groot is heading to his homeworld Planet X in the MCU, teased by Vin Diesel. (Exclusive!) pic.twitter.com/4WERTUPttK — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) June 15, 2021

Batwoman

Kate wears a Pearl Jam t-shirt in photos from this week’s episode of Batwoman. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

The Flash

The Flash gets its first Allegra-centric episode with the trailer for next week’s “Rayo de Luz.”

Superman & Lois

Superman’s newly-revealed brother, Morgan Edge, unleashes the Eradicator in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events.”

American Horror Stories

Finally, FX released has another teaser for the upcoming American Horror Story anthology series.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

Banner art by Jim Cook