Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy Is Finished for Now, But Its Extended Universe Isn’t

Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix just a month ago, and the streamer has already decided it’s a wrap on the superhero series based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s Jupiter’s Legacy comics. But it’s not the end for this corner of the Millarverse; instead, the property is pivoting to an anthology format that will explore other characters within it.

As Deadline, which had the scoop, explains it, instead of continuing with Jupiter’s Legacy proper, Netflix is now pursuing “a universe spanning an anthology franchise. The streamer has set a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which delves into the story of Millarworld’s super-villains, as the next instalment of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.” The stars of Jupiter’s Legacy, including Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, and Ben Daniels, have been released from their Netflix contracts. “We’re confident we’ll return to it later,” Millar said to the trade without elaborating, and Deadline notes that could mean “a different iteration” for the series.

As for Supercrooks, if it sounds familiar — well, Netflix already has an anime series based on the comics by Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu due later this year. This newly announced series will be live-action and is described as “a return to the world of Jupiter’s Legacy with a rag-tag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves, and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life,” which frankly sounds a lot more interesting than Jupiter’s Legacy’s family drama stuff. Since the series do overlap there’s a chance that Jupiter’s Legacy characters could appear on the show, but that’s just speculation at this point.