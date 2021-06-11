From Stranger Things to The Witcher, Here’s Everything Netflix Announced This Week

Netflix is running its own virtual convention with Geeked Week and some epic movie and TV show announcements have come out of it.

Geeked Week runs from June 8 – 12 in Australia and celebrates all things genre on Netflix. A crop of favourites like Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone and The Umbrella Academy have already been in the spotlight and announcements for The Witcher and Netflix’s other gaming titles are still to come.

If you’ve missed what happened during Geeked Week here’s a rundown of all the major announcements.

Stranger Things

Filming on Stranger Things 4 is well underway and there’s been a slew of new cast members already announced for the fourth outing. Joining the ever-growing cast are four new members: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Amybeth McNulty aka Vickie: a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. @AmybethMcnulty pic.twitter.com/uLl3FniIYh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Fans of Stranger Things 3’s breakout star Maya Hawke are in luck. A new fictional scripted podcast and companion novel focusing on Robin will be released on June 29.

Shadow and Bone

Fans of the Grishaverse have a lot to look forward to because Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is officially coming back for season 2. It makes sense given the first season raked in 55 million viewers in its first month and there are plenty more books to mine from.

There’s no word on when season 2 will release but it looks like all the scripts have already been written.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics were notoriously un-adaptable but that hasn’t stopped Netflix from trying.

A live-action series based on The Sandman is in production right now with a stellar cast lineup including Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie. Netflix didn’t give us a release date but it did give us the first behind-the-scenes look at the new series.

The Umbrella Academy

After that cliffhanger at the end of season 2 fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats to see what happens in The Umbrella Academy.

We’re still no closer to learning when season three will be released but we do know there will be ten episodes and they all have titles.

Brellies, get your briefcases, @SteveBlackmanTV just announced all the episode titles for Season 3 of @umbrellaacad. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/pjICLHAPjb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Nearly every classic cartoon has made a comeback and that list now includes He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The new Masters of the Universe animated series on Netflix got a new trailer featuring its all-star cast which includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Kevin Conroy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey and many more.

Masters of the Universe will hit the platform on June 23.

Fear Street

R.L. Stine has way too many books waiting to be adapted but the latest one getting the film treatment is Fear Street.

Netflix has three movies taking place over three periods of murders in history – 1994, 1978, and 1666. The Fear Street trilogy will be released over three consecutive weeks in July.

Vikings: Valhalla

Fans of Vikings may have been sad to see the series go this past December, but the legacy lives on in Vikings: Valhalla.

The original creator of Vikings, Michael Hirst, is back behind this spin-off series which takes place 100 years later. Vikings: Valhalla will follow another set of famous Vikings including Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir and William the Conquerer.

We’re still waiting for a release date but in the meantime, Netflix graced us with the first behind the scenes look.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Locke & Key

Those waiting for more of Netflix’s graphic novel adaptation Locke & Key have an end date in sight. Season 2 will premiere in October and the streamer dropped a ton of new pictures.

What secrets will the keys unlocke next? Here's your first look at Locke & Key season 2, coming in October! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CliEjIl42H — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Twilight of the Gods

Fans of Justice League and Army of the Dead will be glad to know that Zack Snyder has another thing coming.

Twilight of the Gods is a new anime series on Netflix featuring Snyder’s vision on Norse mythology. It has a great voice cast with John Noble, Rahul Kohli, Lauren Cohan and Corey Stoll on board and will feature all your favourite Norse gods like Odin, Thor and Loki.

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

You can tune into the final day of Geeked Week via Netflix’s YouTube channel (although it will be an early start a 1:50 am AEST for Aussies). Alternatively, you can check out Netflix’s Twitter page for updates.

Keep an eye on this post as we add more of Netflix’s exciting announcements.