Netflix Captures Two of Our Big Interests With a New Animated Series Titled Dogs in Space

Netflix has just added to its ever-growing animated slate with a trio of new shows aimed at kids, and one of them has already captured our imagination. Thank the title — Dogs in Space — which not only represents two of our big interests, but also conveniently evokes “Pigs in Space,” the classic Muppet Show skit starring Miss Piggy.

Most likely, the name’s just a succinct way to convey the show’s premise, which according to a Netflix press release is as follows: “In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and — more importantly — let them return to their beloved owners.” Dogs in Space was created by newcomer Jeremiah Cortez and has a bang-up voice cast, including Haley Joel Osment, Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), and William Jackson Harper (The Good Place).

Dogs in Space will be arriving fall 2021 alongside another animated Netflix series announced today: A Tale Dark & Grimm, adapted from the book series by Adam Gidwitz. According to Netflix, it follows runaways Hansel and Gretel “as they leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales [as] unexpected narrators guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons, and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.”

The third series that was part of today’s announcement won’t get here until 2022, a buddy comedy called Super Giant Robot Brothers and from creators Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres (Love, Death, and Robots). It’s about “two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil;” Mark Andrews (Brave) directs.

Again, these are all aimed at younger audiences, but that doesn’t mean nerdy adults (who happen to be obsessed with outer space and pups) can’t watch.