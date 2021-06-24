Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In July 2021

Netflix Australia is set to have a relatively quiet July after a month filled with superheroics and comic book tales. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some exciting additions on the way — after all, the content train never stops.
Headlining this month’s Netflix line-up in Australia is Fear Street, the new R.L. Stine-inspired horror trilogy which is sure to bring some classic scares to the table, and there’s also a bunch of great genre shows like Van Helsing on the way.
The service has also nabbed the Aussie streaming rights to Yolngu Boy and In My Blood It Runs, which both tell powerful stories of Indigenous children growing up in Australia. It’s great to see Netflix adding more Aussie content this month, particularly content focussing on the Indigenous Australian experience.
July will also see the return of the entire Harry Potter franchise, with all eight films landing on Netflix Australia on July 15.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix Australia in July 2021:
Netflix Originals
JULY 1
- Generation 56k
- Young Royals
JULY 2
- Mortel: Season 2
- Big Timber
JULY 5
- You Are My Spring
JULY 7
- The War Next-door
- The Mire: ’97
JULY 9
- Atypical: Season 4
JULY 9
- The Cook of Castamar
- Biohackers: Season 2
JULY 14
- My Unorthodox Life
JULY 15
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2
JULY 16
- Van Helsing: Season 5
JULY 21
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 1)
- Sexy Beasts
JULY 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo: Season 2
JULY 28
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 2)
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
JULY 30
- Glow Up: Season 3
- Outer Banks: Season 2
Feels Like Ishq and How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 are listed as coming soon.
Netflix Films
JULY 1
- Dynasty Warriors
JULY 2
- Haseen Dillruba
- The 8th Night
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994
JULY 7
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
JULY 9
- Last Summer
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
JULY 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
JULY 15
- A Perfect Fit
- My Amanda
JULY 16
- The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Deep
JULY 21
- Chernobyl 1986
JULY 23
- Bankrolled
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- Blood Red Sky
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
JULY 28
- Bartkowiak
JULY 29
- Resort to Love
JULY 30
- The Last Mercenary
Comedy & Documentary
JULY 1
- Audible
JULY 6
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
JULY 7
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- Cat People
- Dogs: Season 2
JULY 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
JULY 14
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
- Heist
JULY 15
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
JULY 16
- Explained: Season 3
JULY 23
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
JULY 30
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Kids & Family
JULY 4
- We The People
JULY 9
- The Water Man
JULY 13
- Ridley Jones
JULY 16
- Johnny Test
JULY 21
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
JULY 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals!
JULY 27
- Mighty Express: Season 4
JULY 30
Original Anime
JULY 1
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
JULY 8
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
JULY 15
- BEASTARS: Season 2
JULY 22
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
JULY 29
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
Licensed Properties
JULY 1
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Mission Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Yolngu Boy
JULY 4
- In My Blood It Runs
JULY 7
- This Little Love of Mine
JULY 13
- Animal Kingdom – Season 5
JULY 15
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
