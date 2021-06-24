Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In July 2021

Netflix Australia is set to have a relatively quiet July after a month filled with superheroics and comic book tales. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some exciting additions on the way — after all, the content train never stops.

Headlining this month’s Netflix line-up in Australia is Fear Street, the new R.L. Stine-inspired horror trilogy which is sure to bring some classic scares to the table, and there’s also a bunch of great genre shows like Van Helsing on the way.

The service has also nabbed the Aussie streaming rights to Yolngu Boy and In My Blood It Runs, which both tell powerful stories of Indigenous children growing up in Australia. It’s great to see Netflix adding more Aussie content this month, particularly content focussing on the Indigenous Australian experience.

July will also see the return of the entire Harry Potter franchise, with all eight films landing on Netflix Australia on July 15.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix Australia in July 2021:

Netflix Originals

JULY 1

Generation 56k

Young Royals

JULY 2

Mortel: Season 2

Big Timber

JULY 5

You Are My Spring

JULY 7

The War Next-door

The Mire: ’97

JULY 9

Atypical: Season 4

JULY 9

The Cook of Castamar

Biohackers: Season 2

JULY 14

My Unorthodox Life

JULY 15

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

JULY 16

Van Helsing: Season 5

JULY 21

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 1)

Sexy Beasts

JULY 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

JULY 28

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 2)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

JULY 30

Glow Up: Season 3

Outer Banks: Season 2

Feels Like Ishq and How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 are listed as coming soon.

Netflix Films

JULY 1

Dynasty Warriors

JULY 2

Haseen Dillruba

The 8th Night

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994

JULY 7

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

JULY 9

Last Summer

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

JULY 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

JULY 15

A Perfect Fit

My Amanda

JULY 16

The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Deep

JULY 21

Chernobyl 1986

JULY 23

Bankrolled

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Blood Red Sky

The Last Letter From Your Lover

JULY 28

Bartkowiak

JULY 29

Resort to Love

JULY 30

The Last Mercenary

Comedy & Documentary

JULY 1

Audible

JULY 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

JULY 7

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

JULY 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

JULY 14

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

Heist

JULY 15

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

JULY 16

Explained: Season 3

JULY 23

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

JULY 30

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Kids & Family

JULY 4

We The People

JULY 9

The Water Man

JULY 13

Ridley Jones

JULY 16

Johnny Test

JULY 21

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

JULY 23

A Second Chance: Rivals!

JULY 27

Mighty Express: Season 4

JULY 30

Original Anime

JULY 1

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

JULY 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

JULY 15

BEASTARS: Season 2

JULY 22

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

JULY 29

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

Licensed Properties

JULY 1

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mission Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Yolngu Boy

JULY 4

In My Blood It Runs

JULY 7

This Little Love of Mine

JULY 13

Animal Kingdom – Season 5

JULY 15

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

