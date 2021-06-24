The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In July 2021

Published 2 hours ago: June 24, 2021 at 11:34 am
Filed to:july 2021
netflixnetflix australia
Fear Street. (Image: Netflix)

Netflix Australia is set to have a relatively quiet July after a month filled with superheroics and comic book tales. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some exciting additions on the way — after all, the content train never stops.

Headlining this month’s Netflix line-up in Australia is Fear Street, the new R.L. Stine-inspired horror trilogy which is sure to bring some classic scares to the table, and there’s also a bunch of great genre shows like Van Helsing on the way.

The service has also nabbed the Aussie streaming rights to Yolngu Boy and In My Blood It Runs, which both tell powerful stories of Indigenous children growing up in Australia. It’s great to see Netflix adding more Aussie content this month, particularly content focussing on the Indigenous Australian experience.

July will also see the return of the entire Harry Potter franchise, with all eight films landing on Netflix Australia on July 15.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix Australia in July 2021:

Netflix Originals

van helsing season 5
Van Helsing. (Image: Netflix / SyFy)

JULY 1

  • Generation 56k
  • Young Royals

JULY 2

  • Mortel: Season 2
  •  Big Timber

JULY 5

  • You Are My Spring

JULY 7

  • The War Next-door
  • The Mire: ’97

JULY 9

  • Atypical: Season 4

JULY 9

  • The Cook of Castamar
  • Biohackers: Season 2

JULY 14

  • My Unorthodox Life

JULY 15

  • Never Have I Ever: Season 2

JULY 16

  • Van Helsing: Season 5

JULY 21

  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 1)
  • Sexy Beasts

JULY 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation
  • Sky Rojo: Season 2

JULY 28

  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Pt. 2)
  • The Snitch Cartel: Origins
  • Tattoo Redo

JULY 30

  • Glow Up: Season 3
  • Outer Banks: Season 2

Feels Like Ishq and How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 are listed as coming soon.

Netflix Films

blood red sky netflix film july
Blood Red Sky (Image: Netflix)

JULY 1

  • Dynasty Warriors

JULY 2

  • Haseen Dillruba
  • The 8th Night
  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 1: 1994

JULY 7

  • Major Grom: Plague Doctor

JULY 9

  • Last Summer
  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 2: 1978
  • How I Became a Superhero

JULY 14

  • A Classic Horror Story
  • The Guide to the Perfect Family

JULY 15

  • A Perfect Fit
  • My Amanda

JULY 16

  • The Fear Street Trilogy: Fear Street Part 3: 1666
  • Deep

JULY 21

  • Chernobyl 1986

JULY 23

  • Bankrolled
  • Kingdom: Ashin of the North
  • Blood Red Sky
  • The Last Letter From Your Lover

JULY 28

  • Bartkowiak

JULY 29

  • Resort to Love

JULY 30

  • The Last Mercenary

Comedy & Documentary

netflix july australia 2021
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robison. (Image: Netflix)

JULY 1

  • Audible

JULY 6

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

JULY 7

  • Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
  • Cat People
  • Dogs: Season 2

JULY 8

  • Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

JULY 14

  • Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
  • Heist

JULY 15

  • Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

JULY 16

  • Explained: Season 3

JULY 23

  • The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

JULY 30

  • Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Kids & Family

johnny test reboot netflix july
Johnny Test. (Image: Netflix)

JULY 4

  • We The People

JULY 9

  • The Water Man

JULY 13

  • Ridley Jones

JULY 16

  • Johnny Test

JULY 21

  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

JULY 23

  • A Second Chance: Rivals!

JULY 27

  • Mighty Express: Season 4

JULY 30

Original Anime

JULY 1

  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

JULY 8

  • Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

JULY 15

  • BEASTARS: Season 2

JULY 22

  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

JULY 29

  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

Licensed Properties

in my blood it runs netflix
In My Blood It Runs. (Image: Maya Newell / Closer Productions)

JULY 1

  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Mission Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Yolngu Boy

JULY 4

  • In My Blood It Runs

JULY 7

  • This Little Love of Mine

JULY 13

  • Animal Kingdom – Season 5

JULY 15

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest from the worlds of pop culture and technology.

