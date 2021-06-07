This $47 Pillow Is Perfect For Desk Massages

Someone once told me they had a masseuse come to their office to do rapid massages on people while they worked. I couldn’t think of anything more awkward than someone standing above me, getting into my tense bits, while my colleagues worked next to me, but the idea of copping a massage while working did appeal.

That’s why a sneaky shiatsu massage pillow I could use on my own terms seemed like the perfect answer to my private wants and needs.

My back’s been in all sorts for some time now, so when I was sent the Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow to review, I was interested to see how it would stack up against the others I’ve tried, including the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager and the Naipo Massage Gun.

The biggest difference is that the Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow (which is currently on sale) is much more discreet and less manual. If you’re looking for something you can prop behind your lower, mid or upper back while you work (or stream), I’d recommend it.

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow WHAT IS IT? A pillow that also massages you PRICE $50.14 LIKE Compact, easy to use, heat function, car-compatible, affordable DON'T LIKE No differing functions or speeds, it needs to be plugged in

Massage Pillow nodes, heat and speed

It has four 3D, deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes to help relax the stiffness you might be experiencing in your muscles.

Once you plug it in and turn it on there’s a heat function that automatically activates and pumps up to 40 degrees Celcius, which is a nice added relaxation bonus, especially in winter. Or when the office pumps the aircon way too high.

If you’re not cold at all times like me, then you can deactivate the heat by pressing the power button again. You’ll know the massage pillow is off because the nodes, which become red when the heat’s on, will no longer be red. Makes sense, yeah?

Then, if you want to switch off altogether, hold the power button for three seconds and put an end to the magic. Don’t stress, there’s an auto-off function after 20 minutes so you won’t burn your back (or house down) if you fall asleep or something.

Unfortunately, the massage pillow only comes with one speed and intensity function via one on-and-off power button. If you want a bit more versatility in your massage device, I’d go for the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager instead, but it’s bulkier to use and store.

Design

The design’s got to be my favourite thing about this bad boy. It’s compact in size (think the size of a plane neck pillow over the ones you use for bed) and means you can sneakily pop in behind your back and onto your chair without anyone even realising it’s there – including your coworkers.

It also has an ergonomic design that helps it contour to your lower and upper back, as well as your abdomen, calves and thighs, depending on where you want to use it.

It also comes with an adjustable velcro strap which is meant for strapping to your chair, but I actually strapped it around my stomach because did not read the instructions before use.

I’d highly recommend that exact method of operation because you can find uses the product designers didn’t even know it had. I should also mention that the massage pillow has a velvet-like plush cover which is much more comfortable than the plastic-y nonsense a lot of other massage devices have. I really noticed that difference for optimum relaxation.

Noise

Simply put, it’s much quieter than other massage devices I’ve tried, and lord knows I’ve tried a few. It’s not silent but you could easily watch TV with your roommate without it disrupting the melodramatic happenings on screen.

Things to keep in mind

Improper use could cause harm. If your back (or other areas) are really problematic, you should consult a doctor.

If the velcro strap isn’t holding onto anything and not perfectly lined up, it could make that cringe velcro-catching noise on whatever you’ve got it sitting on.

It only works if plugged into the wall (or car port, a cord it comes with), meaning it’s not as portable as people who need massages-on-the-go would like. With that velcro strap option, I was ready to just wear in on my walk to work, but alas, technology told me I couldn’t. The cord’s a good length, though.

It’s only got one speed function. For you that might be a good and simplistic thing, others might want some more aggressive kneading. If that’s your vibe, I suggest this guy instead. The pillow is at a very bearable and nice level for me to relieve tension, but won’t nicely violate my muscles in the way other devices can.

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow Price and warranty

Oh, she’s affordable. The Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow is now $47.19 by hitting the 20%-off coupon box. Mind you, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up on June 21-22, so no one would blame you if you wanted to wait it out, but keep in mind that the Naipo Massage Gun recently sold out. To get the Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Either way, less than $50 is a solid gift price for either yourself or someone else. If you change your mind, you’ve got 30 days for a full refund, and there’s also a 24-month warranty should you keep. It’s a much easier decision than those ludicrously-priced Theraguns.