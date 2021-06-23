Myst Is Coming To PC And Mac

Last year the iconic puzzle-game Myst was brought back to life on the Oculus Quest. And now it’s coming to PC to Mac.

This week Cyan Inc, the developers behind the Myst franchise, announced that Myst will be coming to the new platforms later this year.

It’s unclear exactly when it will drop, but it will be sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce… Myst is coming to PC and Mac in Q3 of this year, 2021,” Cyan Inc said in a tweet.

We’re thrilled to officially announce… Myst is coming to PC and Mac in Q3 of this year, 2021! VERY Soon™! pic.twitter.com/jGhEpKxntn — Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) June 22, 2021

A new Steam page for the game has also appeared.

It seems like this is the same ‘reimagined’ version of the game that was released on Oculus Quest at the end of 2020. This includes updates to the graphics and audio, as well as the option to randomise the puzzles.

And as an added bonus, you won’t need a VR headset to enjoy it. It will also be functional with a regular monitor.

“Cyan, the indie studio that created beloved classics Myst and Riven, has reimagined Myst. Built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC, explore Myst in a whole new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel puzzles, and be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your own,” the Steam description reads.

The original Myst was first released on Mac back in 1993, landing on PC in 1994. A series of sequels followed, including Riven and the spinoff — Uru. The final installment in the franchise was Myst V: End of Ages in 2005.

So if you’re keen to be frustrated out of your damn mind all over again (or maybe that was just me) keep your eyes peeled for the updated version later this year.