Microsoft Is Attempting to Scrub the Windows 11 Leak From the Internet

For so long there was very little talk of the next Windows operating system and then all of a sudden Windows 11 appeared in the wild.

Last week, an unreleased build of the new Windows 11 leaked online. Users around the world, including news outlets, scrambled to download the leaked software and see what exactly Microsoft had changed with its new OS.

It’s remained unclear whether this Windows 11 build was a legit leak taken from Microsoft or just something the internet had cooked up. Even Cortana had no idea.

But a complaint from Microsoft may have confirmed this leak as the real deal.

Microsoft issues DMCA complaint

Microsoft Japan has issued a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown complaint about the leaked Windows 11 build, according to Fossbytes.

An Indian news publication known as Beebom is at the centre of the complaint having posted the unreleased Windows 11 ISO online. Google has also been asked to remove Beebom’s article from its search engine.

The complaint was filed on June 17 and is viewable online. It reads:

Beebom.com’s article is distributing Windows 11 ISO (copyrighted to Microsoft). Please remove their article from the search. It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11.

If there were any doubts about the credibility of the Windows 11 leak this complaint from Microsoft definitely seems to confirm it’s the real thing.

It also seems that the next OS will indeed be titled Windows 11.

The leaked version is still an early build and, like any unofficial software, is likely still very unstable. So you probably shouldn’t download it if you see it after Microsoft’s attempts to scrub it from the internet.

Rest assured you won’t have to wait much longer to find out about Windows 11. Microsoft is holding a special Windows reveal event in the early hours of the morning on Friday, June 25.

You can tune in then to find out what Microsoft has in store or you can check out what we know about Windows 11 so far in our roundup.