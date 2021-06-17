Megan Fox Makes a Return to Horror in the Trailer for Till Death

Megan Fox has made a ton of movies over her career but here she’s best known for her iconic turn in Karyn Kusama’s Jennifer’s Body — the horror-comedy, also starring Amanda Seyfriend, in which Fox’s titular character is demonically possessed. In the trailer for Till Death, she may not be in any immediate danger of getting controlled by a supernatural force but she is in danger.

The new film was directed by S.K. Dale (his first feature) and written by Jason Carvey. Outside of Fox, the film also stars Eoin Macken (Nightflyers, Merlin), Callan Mulvey (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Jack Roth (Rogue One), and Aml Ameen (Sense8). Here’s the official summary: “After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband’s twisted plan.”

As soon as I saw she was handcuffed to her dead husband, all I could think about was the Mike Flanagan adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. Then some thieves came a knockin’ instead of a strange being and my mind immediately went to David Fincher’s Panic Room. That’s not to say Till Death won’t do tons of original things with its dramatic tale, of course, but it was hard for me to ignore. I will say, however, that I am pretty desperate to find out why her husband would be such a shit as to cause her trauma from the grave.

It’s nice to see Fox playing up those horror chops again, even if the story does feel a little familiar. Till Death will be released — in theatres and on demand — on July 2.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.