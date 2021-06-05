Matrix 4 Cast Actress Christina Ricci In Undisclosed Role

Christina Ricci (Monstrous) is joining director Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix film.

According to Collider, Matrix 4 remains untitled, and details of the plot and Ricci’s character remain under wraps.

The film is already stacked with stars including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris, with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith reprising their roles.

This isn’t the first time Ricci has worked with the directing duo before. The actresses starred in Lily and Lana Wachowski’s live-action adaptation of the Japanese animated series Speed Racer. Despite the film being a box office failure, it has now become somewhat of a cult classic.

Matrix 4 is slated for a December release in theatres.

If you plan on watching part 4, make sure to stream the previous films. Although the film hasn’t had another instalment in 18 years, fans are still excited for the latest entry in the Matrix saga.