That TikTok About Hacking A Neighbour’s Speaker Is A Hoax

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the creator of the iconic “turn your fucking music down” TikTok has confirmed to Gizmodo that the video is a hoax.

If you’ve ever lived in an apartment, you’d know the struggle of trying to read a book, sleep or just generally concentrate on something while your neighbours are listening to music too loud or just otherwise being inconsiderate. I don’t mean to be dramatic but it is quite literally hell.

So naturally, when TikToker and comedian Matt O’Brien seemingly hacked into his neighbour’s Bluetooth speaker to tell them to be quiet, his video became an instant hit.

“Turn your fucking music down, music down, music down, turn your fucking music down, your music is too loud,” he sings in the now-viral clip.

In just two days the video has already amassed more than 3 million likes, with dozens of users flocking to the comments asking for him to drop the song on Spotify.

“This is a bop! Whens (sic) it drop?” one user wrote.

Unfortunately, Matt has since confirmed to Gizmodo Australia that the whole thing is a big ol’ hoax.

“Well here’s the thing about the video is it’s completely fake,” he told Gizmodo Australia. “I edited the audio to make it sound like I was connecting to my neighbour’s Bluetooth speaker.

Basically, it all started when Matt and his wife were complaining about their IRL noisy neighbours and conjured up a “what if” concept.

“I did actually have noisy neighbours above me for a while and the video was basically my wife and I saying “man I wish we could connect to their bluetooth and tell them to shut the fuck up,” so I made a stupid song and made the video as a kind of fantasy “imagine if we could” scenario.”

“I didn’t really expect it to go viral or anything I just thought it would be a fun dumb little video but apparently tonnes of people could relate to it (especially being stuck inside during the pandemic) and I guess my audio editing skills were better than I thought because last March it got over a million views on Twitter.”

But if you’ve ever had the joy of being apartment neighbours with a happy couple, you’d know that music is usually the least of your worries when it comes to loud noises. And thankfully, Matt wrote a song for that situation too.

“Now you’re having sex too loud, sex too loud, sex too loud, now you’re having sex too loud, your sex is way too loud. Ow!” he sings in the second song.

Honestly, Matt should just drop a whole mixtape of different songs to play if your neighbours are being obnoxious.