Loki Featurette Teases Mischief, Action, and Very Good Team Jackets

This is both textually, in that the Time Variance Authority does have some very nice jackets on hand to dress up its latest contractor in. But also, it just seems like the Loki crew have some good sartorial taste, too.

Ahead of his arrival, burdened with glorious purpose no doubt, on Disney+ next week, Marvel has released a new featurette teasing what to expect from the series. Naturally, it’s the kind of thing that you might expect them to tell you about their new TV show: there’s mischief! There’s action! It’s unlike anything Marvel has done before, just like all the other Marvel things that came before it! There are twists and turns and interesting characters and…oh my, it all sounds rather lovely.

That might sound a little cynical, and it is, but that’s just the sort of thing you get out of these videos. So sit back, tune it out a little, and watch all the fancy camera work and cool explosions and whatnot. But also: jackets! Lot of both fashionable talking head sequences with the cast and crew and Loki looking very good in his popped-collar TVA attire. Man’s got style, even when the style is “vaguely retro office worker.”

Loki — which stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant–begins his reign of mischief on Disney+ starting next Wednesday, June 9.