Jessica Henwick Fulfils Her Dreams Starring in Fourth Matrix Film

Jessica Henwick has already tackled many iconic sci-fi and fantasy roles, with her most notable being Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing Netflix show Iron Fist. Next up on her resume is an undisclosed role in Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix movie.

The actress spoke with Empire online who crowned Henwick as a member of the Hollywood British wave, and she spoke to the outlet about working on one of the most iconic action franchises in existence.

“I haven’t seen a cut of the film, so I don’t know what’s in it and what isn’t, but I trained every day for months,” she says. “There are a couple of cast members who didn’t have any physical stuff, and they were so sad. How can you be in The Matrix and not get to do any of the good stuff?” This at least tells us that Henwick will be involved in some action. I would be sad, too, if I couldn’t get my own slow-motion fight scene.

As someone who is a fan of stunt work and martial arts, being cast in a film like the Matrix was a major career goal for Henwick, “I grew up thinking the Matrix was the coolest thing ever!” she exclaims “Bullet-time, the multiple agents, the pills and the rabbit! When I signed on, I said the three things I want are a leather jacket, sunglasses, and some wirework. I got two out of the three – I’ll leave you to guess which ones.”

Much of the cast roles are undisclosed, and no one knows anything about the plot. The film is coming out this year, so hopefully, details will be more forthcoming.

I can’t wait to see what Henwick gets to do in the movie!

