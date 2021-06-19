The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Published 1 hour ago: June 20, 2021 at 3:30 am -
James Cameron Explores His Cinematic Creative Process With Masterclass
James Cameron (Image: Masterclass)

Legendary director James Cameron has hopped on board the Masterclass train and is finally teaching his principles and techniques for directorial success.

/Film states that in his Masterclass, Cameron breaks down his most successful films (Aliens, The Terminator, Titanic, and Avatar) by exploring his creative process. He teaches subscribers to create engaging characters and stories, story-world building, and why utilising advanced technology can enhance any film. The class also offers production advice no matter how big or small the budget.

Cameron is a confident director who assures students that they will walk away with expansive knowledge about various filmmaking processes. “I’ve been directing films for almost four decades, and if there’s one thing I’ve realised, it’s that learning is a constant process,” Cameron said. “Every filmmaker stands on the shoulders of the filmmakers who came before them, and I hope that my MasterClass will allow members to filter and develop my techniques through their own subjective lens and experiences.”

David Rogier, the founder of Masterclass, is excited to have one of the most talented directors exposing his filmmaking process to a general audience. “Having directed two of the top three highest-grossing films of all time, there’s no question the impact that Jim has had on both the film industry and film fans around the world.” He adds, “In his class, Jim takes our members behind the camera and, for the first time in his career, shares what he’s learned in four decades of directing epic films.”

The Masterclass platform launched in 2015 and features video lessons from professionals across all creative mediums. Cameron joins the likes of other acclaimed directors who have Masterclass sessions like Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, and Werner Herzog.

Have you used Masterclass before? Do you think it’s a good investment? Want to hear the thoughts of people who’ve used their services before!

