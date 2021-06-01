Intel Just Threw Huge Shade At Apple

Back in the day, Apple and Intel were two tech giants working together for the greater good of computer users worldwide. But the relationship changed when Apple decided it could simply develop its own M1 chip instead of using Intel’s.

Now Intel has decided it has some things to say about its former friend, Apple.

In a recent call about the 11th Generation H-series laptop processors, Intel Chief Performance Strategist Ryan Shrout was quick to throw shade at Apple. But not just a little bit of shade, we’re talking umbrella store levels of shade.

Shrout claimed that the poor gaming experience of a Mac is the reason why Intel’s own devices are the superior option for gamers.

Now, as a diehard Mac user who owns a PC purely for gaming purposes, I can’t disagree. When it comes to streaming, working or general computer usage, I would sell my soul to Tim Cook and the fancy new M1 chip. But gaming? Apple doesn’t cut it.

This is hardly new information, but it’s not something you’d expect to hear in an Intel business call.

But if you thought this was just some sort of throw-away shady comment, think again because Intel has done its research and even made a whole damn PowerPoint presentation on it.

Intel sees your fancy M1 chip and raises you the fact that almost half of the most popular PC games aren’t compatible with MacOS.

Check mate.

But Intel didn’t just stop at one slide. No, no, no. Here’s another slide from the same presentation comparing the MacBook Pro (aka the best option for Mac gamers) to the 11th Gen Core i5 H-series processor.

Oh, and then Intel whipped out this bad boy that showcases the overlap between gamers and content creators in an attempt to highlight the fact that gaming is no longer a niche market.

It’s worth noting that all of the data used in the slides was compiled by Intel for the purpose of promoting Intel products, but it’s still pretty interesting to see the comparison.

“We have great respect for Apple as a company. They’re an innovator. They’ve done incredible things in the industry. Tim Cook is a great leader.” Intel told Gizmodo Australia.

“At the same time, we’re going to be aggressive competitors and we’re out to reinvigorate the PC ecosystem.”

So we’re going to enjoy ourselves. We’re going to compete aggressively. And I’m also going to take care of my customers.”