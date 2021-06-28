In Fear Street Part 1: 1994’s New Trailer, Witches Be Killing

In each instalment of Netflix’s upcoming Fear Street trilogy, different groups of teenagers from various points in time all discover how the town of Shadyside, Ohio has always been a place steeped in evil and darkness that eventually manifest in horrific ways. But despite — or perhaps because of — the things that happen in Shadyside all have a somewhat supernatural bent to them, none of the city’s residents ever seem inclined to do much about the goings-on other than act surprised as hell whenever some things start getting weird.

Over the course of Fear Street’s metastory, the mysterious truth about Shadyside past will be explored as it builds to a final chapter set in 1666. But in the new trailer for the first instalment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Shadyside’s residents are all quite in the dark about the otherworldly presence lurking in their midst just as a series of attacks puts the town on high alert. 1994‘s new trailer reintroduces teens Deena (Kiana Madeira), Samantha (Olivia Welch), Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), Simon (Fred Hechinger) who all begin to suspect that there may be something to the local legends about a dead witch who comes back to life. When there’s a mass murder at the local mall that seems to fit a larger pattern seen across Shadyside’s history, the kids become certain that they’re the killer’s next targets, and the trailer plays around a bit teasing who the murderer might be.

Though there’s a masked person chasing after the kids all throughout the trailer, what’s interesting is the brief appearance Anna Fier (Elizabeth Scopel) makes towards the end. In R.L. Stine’s Fear Street novels, the Fier family is directly connected to the Fears, a family with deep roots in Shadyside and a twisted history involving the occult. Sarah appears to be quite cut up and possibly dead in the trailer, suggesting that she may be the witch everyone’s talking about, and perhaps part of what’s causing the latest string of murders. But given that this is only the first film in the Fear Street trilogy, there’s a good chance that whoever the killer is, there’s going to be much more to the story to come after Fear Street Part 1: 1994 hits Netflix on July 2.

