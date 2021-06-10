If You’re Rich Enough Bentley Will Design Your Yacht To Match Your Car

Don’t you just hate when you buy a Bentley and then you go down to your private dock and realise “Shit, my yacht doesn’t match my car!” It’s a relatable problem. Well, now that’s a horror of the past, as Bentley’s customisation arm Bentley Design Services can help you make that match happen. They did just that for a customer and their private yacht.

Bentley collaborated with Dutch yacht builder Contest Yachts to create an interior design for a customer’s 17.98 m Contest 59 CS yacht.

Image: Bentley

The starting point for all of this is the customer’s Continental GT V8 coupe. With the exterior finished in a blue with a name I’m sure is extra like Seafaring Marine Blue or Dreamstate Metallic, the owner went with an interior covered in Hotspur Red leather with contrasting Linen Beige. And of course, there’s wood. Bentley Design Services put those exact colours on the interior of the yacht.

Image: Bentley

The interior of the yacht recreates the contrasting design of the interior of the Continental in exacting detail. And what would a Bentley be without finely crafted details? Take the leather in the yacht for example. Every seating surface and wall is covered with the same Linen white leather as the coupe.

Image: Bentley

Even the diamond-patterned quilting is the same. Each diamond has 712 stitches. And of course, these stitches are created on a special machine that Bentley says is specific to Bentley Design Services. Outside, the hull of the yacht is finished in the same blue as the Continental coupe.

There’s no word on how much any of this costs since it’s a specific one-off for a customer. The head of Bentley Design Services Brett Boydell says that the collaboration was “an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design.”