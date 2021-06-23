The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How To Watch The Strawberry Supermoon In Australia

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 60 mins ago: June 23, 2021 at 2:48 pm -
Filed to:moon
supermoon
How To Watch The Strawberry Supermoon In Australia

The last supermoon of the year will be gracing our skies this week. Although some don’t actually consider it to be one. Here’s how you can view it for yourself in Australia.

It’s been a big few months for supermoons. First we had the Pink Supermoon back in April, followed by the Blood Moon (which was also a lunar eclipse) last month.

Now we have the cutely-named  ‘strawberry’ supermoon, which will be the last for 2021. However, according to some it’s not technically a supermoon, but we’ll get to that.

READ MORE
What It Was Like To See The Super Blood Moon At 40,000 Feet

What’s a strawberry supermoon?

While the name may imply that it’s pink, sadly it won’t be. According to the Farmer’s Alamanac, the name ‘strawberry’ moon comes from the time of the year where berries are ready to be harvested in parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s also worth noting that every moon has a name attached to it. And traditionally it’s applied to the entire lunar cycle, not just a super or even full moon.

Here’s a list of the traditional names given to the moon each month:

  • January: Wolf Moon
  • February: Snow Moon
  • March: Worm Moon
  • April: Pink Moon
  • May: Flower Moon
  • June: Strawberry Moon
  • July: Buck Moon
  • September: Harvest Moon
  • October: Hunter’s Moon
  • November: Beaver Moon
  • December: Cold Moon

Okay but what’s a supermoon?

A super moon is the name given to a full moon that is in perigee. In other words, when the moon is comparatively close to earth. Now the actual distance can vary between sources. According to NASA Science, the moon is in perigee if it comes within 363,300 km of Earth. But Farmer’s Almanac places it at 360,000km.

And that distinction is important this month, as the strawberry full moon will be 361,558 km from the Earth. This means that some will consider it a supermoon, while others won’t.

Regardless, these numbers are really close and a regular person isn’t going to notice the difference. The moon is going to look big.

How to watch it in Australia

The strawberry supermoon will rise on June 24 at 4:14pm AEST. While it will start moving further away over the coming days, it will still remain quite big and bright until June 26.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.