How To Watch Black Widow In Australia, And What’s Next For Marvel

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Black Widow is the latest Marvel blockbuster set to hit the big screen, but if you’re somebody who loves the smell of home-cooked popcorn and the comfort of your own couch, you’re in luck. Not only will Black Widow get a full-scale cinema release in Australia, it’ll also land on Disney+ Premier Access meaning you’ll be able to pay a fee and watch the film to your heart’s content.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Black Widow in Australia.

Black Widow: Australian Release Date, Disney+ Pricing

Black Widow is set to release in Australian cinemas on July 8, ahead of its Disney+ Premier Access release on July 9.

We don’t currently have an exact time Black Widow will hit Disney+ but we can likely expect it any time between 5 p.m. AEST and 7 p.m. AEST. This is based on past trends and weekly TV releases for Disney, but could change as we get closer to the film’s release.

As in the past, expect to fork out $34.99 for access to Black Widow. This will let you watch it as many times as you like as long, as you’re a Disney+ subscriber (and may be cheaper than attending a cinema with your whole family).

For now, it does appear Black Widow will be the last Marvel movie to get the Disney+ Premier Access treatment — so enjoy the couch while it lasts.

So, what’s next for Marvel?

The next major release for Marvel after Black Widow is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It follows martial artist Shang-Chi as he escapes his father, The Mandarin (first teased in 2008’s Iron Man), and sets out to forge his own legacy.

Currently, the film is scheduled for release on September 2, 2021 and is not confirmed for Disney+ Premier Access.

Given this system was initially set up to deal with the ongoing impacts of coronavirus in regions like the US and UK, it stands to reason the service won’t continue once global coronavirus cases are ‘under control’.

While we’ve all gotten used to staying at home to watch movies, the fact is services like Premier Access are unsustainable and can lead to major revenue losses for production companies (although most companies have refused to give exact numbers).

It could be possible that Shang-Chi is upgraded to Premier Access ahead of release, but with life getting back to normal it’s currently set for a cinema-only release.

The same is true for The Eternals, the next film in the lineup. This all-star blockbuster follows a race of immortal people as they reunite to deal with life back on Earth. It’s slotted in for October 28, 2021 and like Shang-Chi, it doesn’t appear to be a Premier Access title.

Finishing up the year in Marvel is Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 26, 2021.

Given the rumours and spectacle surrounding this title, it’s unlikely to be offered as a streaming option. By the time No Way Home is released, it’s likely many more people will have received the coronavirus vaccine (although in Australia that’s still looking prickly), so it should be much safer to see this sequel in theatres.

After being absent from the big screen for more than a year, Marvel is set to come back in a big way this year and beyond.

It all starts with Black Widow, hitting Australian theatres on July 8 and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.