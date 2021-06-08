How To Get The new Apple WatchOS 8 Beta Right Now

Earlier today Apple lifted the veil on the brand new WatchOS 8. It’s not officially out yet, but you can get your wrists on it right now.

The Apple Watch Series 7 won’t be out for a few months, the WatchOS 8 gives us a glimpse of what will be possible and the other most recent Apple Watch devices.

And you can get a sneak peak right now. But be warned, this is developer beta software. This means that it could be buggy and cause issues. it could even brick your watch. So back up first and proceed with caution.

If you’re unsure on how to backup your device, Apple has explainers on how to do that here.

How to install the WatchOS 8 beta

All you need to do is download the profile from Beta Profiles to an iPhone running iOS 15 — you can find out how to install that here.

You need to do access the beta profiles with Safari for this to work.

If the profile doesn’t pop up automatically it will show up as a profile download in the settings app. This is located between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked. Install the profile and let the Apple Watch restart.

Now we want to install the beta. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General and then Software Update.

Click to confirm and follow the prompts to enter your passcode on your Apple Watch. The beta will now begin downloading and installing on your Apple Watch. It will restart once it’s done.

