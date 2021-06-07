How To Get iOS 15 Right Now

iOS 15 was just officially revealed at WWDC. It won’t be officially out for months, but here’s how you can get the beta right now.

Now let’s get this bit out of the way. As we should all know by now, beta software can be volatile and have buds. In addition to this, Apple hasn’t added iOS 15 to its official beta program yet. This is the dev beta.

So if you’re going to do this, back up your device first and know that anything could happen, including bricking your phone. Installing this is absolutely at your own risk.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

How to install the iOS 15 developer beta

if you’ve decided you still want to live dangerously, had over to Beta Profiles and select iOS 15.

All you need to do is download the profile onto your device via Safari. Hit ‘Open’. Agree to downloading the beta profile.

It should now appear as a profile download under More For Your iPhone in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Before smashing that install button you should back up your device first. I’m gonna say it again, Beta software can have issues and you don’t want to lose everything on your phone.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. View the profile and hit install. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Tap to install. Once it’s done it will restart your device.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and voila, you’re good to go!

You can read all about the announcements Apple made about iOS 15 and more here.