How To Get An Extra Month Of Apple TV+ For Free

Starting next month the Apple TV+ free trial period will be significantly shortened. But here’s how you can squeeze a cheeky extra month out of it.

Wait what happened to Apple TV+

Since first launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has been available for a 12-month free trial for people who buy a new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac. Some promos and credit have also been dished out to keep users on the service.

But from the beginning of July this is going to change. The trial will be reduced to three-months and if you want to keep it after that period it will cost you $7.99 a month.

But there is a way to get an extra month for free.

Sign up for an Apple One trial

Last year Apple announced that it was bundling some of its subscription services together. This includes TV+, Fitness+, Music, Arcade and iCloud storage — the amount depends on which tier you opt for.

This lets users access these subscriptions for less than if they purchased them all separately.

So let’s say you buy a new Apple goodie after July 1 and get three months of Apple TV+ for free — you can be sneaky and extend that by an extra month if you then sign up for an Apple One trial.

BUT, you will either need to do it on a different account or have someone else in your household do this.

This is because Apple has been careful about double dipping on the freebies.

“The Apple One free trial includes only services that you are not currently using through a free trial or a subscription,” Apple’s terms and conditions states.

“Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply.”

Of course, if you go down this road you’ll want to make sure you cancel before you’re charged — unless you decide you want to keep it of course.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.