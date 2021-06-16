How Much Mobile Data Do You Actually Need?

We’ve seen mobile data plan allowances skyrocket over the last few years. You can easily get a plan with over 100GB; some even go as high as 500GB. That’s A LOT of data. But do we actually need plans that large?

Sure, some of us go ham on our mobile connection, especially with regular hot spotting. But the tasks we use our phones for tend to be less demanding than what we’d use a fixed-line internet connection for.

Based off ACCC statistics, we have calculated that the average Australians uses roughly 24.4GB of data per month. This was based on data from December 2020 and shows a 23 per cent increase from the previous year.

Even if that continues to grow at roughly the same rate year-on-year, it’s still a far cry from 100 – 500 GB data inclusions. There’s no point spending your hard-earned dollars on a massive plan you’ll use less than half of.

So if you’re keen to save a bit of money (but still want a bit of a data buffer), here are some of the best SIM-only plans around with at least 30GB of data.

To start, iiNet is doing 40GB for just $15 per month for your first six months. The plan will jump up to $29.99 per month after your initial discount period is up, but it’s contract-free, so you can always bounce if you don’t feel like spending more. iiNet is powered by the Vodafone network.

Internode – also owned by TPG, also powered by the Vodafone network – is running an identical deal.

Circles.Life is running its own promo that lasts a little longer. You’ll pay $18 per month for 50GB. This offer will last for your first year, but after that, you’ll be paying $28 for 20GB. The plan is contract-free, so once again, you can leave at any time. To get this deal, use the promo code 50GBEOFY before 12pm AEST on July 1. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Kogan also has a year-long deal going. You’ll pay $25 per month for 45GB, but you’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract. The price will jump to $40 per month after your first year is up, but your contract will be over so you’re free to swap providers at the same time. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts and jumping from plan to plan, our favourite Canadian-themed Brisbane-based telco – Moose Mobile – is doing 40GB for $29 per month. This one also comes with a 12-month contract, however. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

Looking for a bigger name? Vodafone is currently offering 50GB for $35 per month for your first year, after which you’ll pay $40 per month.

And if you’d prefer something on the Telstra network, you can get 40GB for $35 on Belong, Telstra’s budget brand. Alternatively, MATE is doing 34GB for $35 per month. While that’s less data, the plan includes a Tidal music streaming subscription, which could help bring down your monthly expenditure if you’re okay with swapping service.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.