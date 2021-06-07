Here Are the Possible Criteria You’ll Have to Meet to Charge for Super Follows on Twitter

It appears that not just anyone will be able to make bank for the time they spend on Twitter. If you’re looking to get people to pay you for your “exclusive” Twitter content and become your Super Followers, you might have to meet a certain set of criteria and fill out an application.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong said on Sunday that Twitter appeared to be moving along in its development of the Super Follows feature, which it announced back in February. From what we know so far, Super Follows is basically a paid subscription service for certain types of additional content — such as extra tweets, supporter badges, subscriber-only newsletters, or access to community groups — on individual Twitter feeds.

According to Wong, who shared screenshots of the purported new details on Super Follows, Twitter will only allow users over 18 years old who have at least 10,000 followers and have posted at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days to use the feature.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

notably, "Adult content" and "OnlyFans" are mentioned in the category and platform sections

In one of the message screens for the feature that Wong found, Twitter sells Super Follows as a way for users to do what they love and earn money doing it. Another screen titled “earnings estimator” suggests that users could earn $US6,250 ($8,016) a month with Super Follows if they manage to convert 2% of their followers at a price of $US4.99 ($6) a month.

“Offer your favourite followers a little something extra and earn money each month,” Twitter said. “They’ll get access to a more personal experience with bonus content, and you’ll get paid for what you create. It’s a win-win situation.”

In terms of price, it should be noted that Twitter hasn’t confirmed a price for Super Follow subscriptions yet, although it has floated around the price of $US4.99 ($6). It is expected that the company will take a portion of the revenue generated from this feature. Whether Twitter ultimately will in the end and how much that cut would be is unknown at the moment.

Interestingly, it’s apparently not enough to meet the criteria above. Wong also found that Twitter is reportedly looking to make users fill out an application. The application asks users to identify their content category, other creation platforms, and demographic information. Twitter has included “adult content” and “OnlyFans” as content categories, which is notable considering that the social media platform hadn’t committed on whether to allow Super Follows for sexual content a few months back.

The application also asks users to detail how they plan to use Super Follows. Wong’s research notes that Twitter aims to review the information and get in touch with applicants within 10 days.

Twitter told Gizmodo that it had no comment on Wong’s research on Sunday.

Although Wong’s research paints an interesting picture of the development on Super Follows, it’s important to note that we don’t know for sure what the feature will look like yet or when it will launch. Wong has a good track record on finding features, but in the end, it’s Twitter’s call. Maybe we’ll find out sooner rather than later.