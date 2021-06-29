Good Omens’ Second Coming Has Been Greenlit by Amazon

Though the first season of Amazon’s adaptation of Good Omens covered all of the beats from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s original novel and then some, there were so many interesting details about the series’ world that were begging for more exploration, like Aziraphale and Crowley’s millenia-spanning friendship. To those who’ve been praying for more Good Omens, the retail platform-cum-production company has heard you.

Amazon’s just announced that Good Omens has been greenlit for a second season, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and demon who’ve been friends since the beginning of time and grew even closer by surviving the end of days together. In a public statement, Gaiman, who’s returning as an executive producer, explained how — like Good Omens’ first season — the next chapter will also incorporate ideas from the novel’s sequel he and co-author Terry Pratchett never got a chance to pen together before Pratchett’s death in 2015.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel.

“I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from,” Gaiman explained. “Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next.”

Crowley and Aziraphale standing together in Soho. (Image: Amazon Studios)

Gaiman also explained that Good Omens’ second season will feature moments from Crowley and Aziraphale’s distant past, and their present as part of a new mystery-focused story that opens with the the angel stricken with a curious case of amnesia.

“There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon,” Gaiman said. “Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

There’s currently no word on when Good Omens’ second season will drop on Amazon Prime, but the season is set to begin shooting in Scotland later this year.

