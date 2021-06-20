These Garmin Smart Watches Are Up to $670 Off Today

If you’ve always dreamt of being in the smartwatch crew, but the price tag has kept it just out of reach, then we’re here to tell you that it’s your lucky day. Garmin is currently having an epic sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021 and slashing up to $670 off select smartwatches, including the Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire. These deals are so generous, you can see yourself saving up to 50% off a range of top-performing models. You know what this means? It’s time to officially join the smartwatch club.

Garmin smartwatches are well-known among fitness lovers for being able to track things like your heart rate, performance during high-intensity activities like running and cycling and listening to your favourite streaming services. Some even have a functionality where you can make contactless payments with a simple tap of the wrist so it’s not hard to see why these smartwatches are fast becoming a must-have accessory.

The Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire (which are all included in today’s sale), come in a range of colours like black, rose gold and carbon grey, so you can really tailor the aesthetic to suit you.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Garmin smartwatches from today’s sale so you can find the fitness tracker of your dreams. See all the Garmin smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day right here.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch, usually $1,499, now $998 (save $501)

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch in black/slate grey is a smaller-sized solar-powered multi-sport GPS watch with pace guidance, wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, routable maps, music and more. It also comes in light gold with the same discount, see here.

Featuring a highly sophisticated body battery energy monitor, this chic watch can track your menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate2, hydration and more. You can also pair it to your smart phone to take advantage of the advanced GPS capabilities which provide more accuracy for activities like cardio and strength.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, usually $1,249, now $1061.65 (save $187.35)

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the ultimate Garmin smartwatch in terms of outdoor performance in a larger-sized GPS smartwatch. It’s great for those who like to go trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, usually $1,299, now $629 (save $670)

Similar to the above, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is a great performance smartwatch for fitness lovers thanks to its GSP tracking/mapping, as well as its ability to play music and track your fitness levels. It also comes in rose gold/grey, also on sale with a $112 discount, see here.

This durable watch is built to withstand the toughest of environments. Constructed to U.S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, there’s really nothing it can’t do. With in-built global satellite navigation, heart-rate monitor and 3-axis compass – you can take it anywhere and have it do anything.

This smartwatch has been specifically designed to hold all your music libraries and is compatible with Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. It has up to 6 days of battery life in smartwatch mode making it perfect for people who are always on the go. It’s big, bright interface means you can always glance down and grab a quick snapshot of your health scores for the day.

Garmin Lily, usually $329, now $298.53 (save $30.47)

This Garmin smartwatch is so chic you wouldn’t even realise it has smartwatch capabilities just by looking at it. Featuring a highly responsive touch screen, you can pair it to your smart phone and receive any and all kinds of notifications from energy and stress levels to sleep quality and even your menstrual cycle.

This premium watch has been specifically designed for running and triathlons. Giving you sophisticated insights and data, the gadget can evaluate your training status to determine if you’re under-training or overtraining while offering additional performance features.