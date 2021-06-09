Fear Street’s Trailer Reveals Its 3-Week Horror Trilogy Telling a Single Story

Fans usually have to wait years for the completion of a movie trilogy. This summer, Netflix is giving us a full one in three weeks. It’s called Fear Street, is based on the novels of iconic author R.L. Stine, and its installments are all coming in July. Part one takes place in 1994, part two takes place in 1978, and part three takes place in 1666.

How does that all fit together? In this new trailer, you get an idea. All the movies take place in the town of Shadyside, which has a more than checkered past. People die there. A lot. And not in good ways. And with each chapter, the terrifying origins of this centuries-old legacy of horror are revealed. Here’s the latest trailer for Fear Street.

Obviously that looks super cool, gory, and intriguing. It’s also going to be an interesting social experiment to see if the world treats this like a TV show, with new two-hour episodes coming each week. Will we be dissecting each film? How much will each film stand on its own or be dependent on the other films? This kind of thing doesn’t happen very often.

All three films are directed and co-written by Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series) and feature stars such as Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Emily Rudd, Benjamin Flores Jr., Olivia Welch, and Mark Ashworth. Part one, 1994, debuts July 2. Part two, 1978, debuts July 9. Part three, 1666, which ties it all together, debuts July 16.