Fast and Furious 9 Hits Big At the Weekend Box Office

The first film to revitalise box office sales this year was A Quiet Place II which debuted at $62 million during the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

However, Collider crowns the new King Fast & Furious 9, which dominated the domestic box office and shattered expectations with $90 million dollar opening weekend, although the projected debut was 60 million. Now that movie fans feel comfortable going to theatres, F9 managed to grab the largest opening weekend since Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

I don’t know why people are shocked because of course it made all that money — it’s Fast & Furious! Also, audiences have been crying out for some form of escape after being inside for 15 months and F9 is the type of film to lift the spirits of the people with its ridiculous level of action and continuously upping the stakes — including going to space.

Now that most theatres around the world are fully open, I do hope people are taking precautions to be safe and have a good time at the movies!