The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Fast and Furious 9 Hits Big At the Weekend Box Office

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 2 hours ago: June 28, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:american films
box officecreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment culturef9fast furiousfilmsimax filmsitstar wars the force awakens
Fast and Furious 9 Hits Big At the Weekend Box Office
Fast and Furious Promo image (Image: Universal Pictures)

The first film to revitalise box office sales this year was A Quiet Place II which debuted at $62 million during the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

However, Collider crowns the new King Fast & Furious 9, which dominated the domestic box office and shattered expectations with $90 million dollar opening weekend, although the projected debut was 60 million. Now that movie fans feel comfortable going to theatres, F9 managed to grab the largest opening weekend since Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

I don’t know why people are shocked because of course it made all that money — it’s Fast & Furious! Also, audiences have been crying out for some form of escape after being inside for 15 months and F9 is the type of film to lift the spirits of the people with its ridiculous level of action and continuously upping the stakes — including going to space.

Now that most theatres around the world are fully open, I do hope people are taking precautions to be safe and have a good time at the movies!

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.