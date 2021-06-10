Everything We Know About Facebook’s Rumoured Smart Watch So Far

Earlier this year, we learned that Facebook is reportedly working on its own smart watch, and now we’re finally getting our first glimpse at what it could actually look like.

According to a new report from The Verge, the Facebook watch (not to be confused with the company’s streaming service, Facebook Watch) will launch next summer in the US, and will be the company’s rival to the popular Apple Watch.

Facebook is yet to publicly confirm the existence of the product, but is reportedly already working on second and third generations to be released in years to come.

So what do we know about the yet-to-be-named Facebook watch so far?

Release Date

Obviously, Facebook is yet to even confirm it’s working on a watch, so we aren’t expecting this any time soon.

According to The Verge, the Facebook watch will reportedly be released next summer in the US, so we can expect it some time between June and September of 2022.

Price

Facebook employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Verge that the device would be priced at roughly $US400 ($AU517.40). However, it’s worth noting that the product hasn’t even entered mass-production yet, so the price is subject to change.

Colours

The Facebook watch will reportedly be available in black, white and gold. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Two Cameras

The device will reportedly feature two cameras, and will be fitted with a detachable display for easy capturing of photos and videos.

According to the report, the front-facing camera will be primarily for video calling functions, but the device will also reportedly have a 1080p, auto-focus camera fitted on its rear for actual photography purposes.

As you’d expect, the photos and videos will be easily shareable on Facebook and Instagram, according to The Verge.

Two Facebook insiders also claim the company is already recruiting third parties to develop accessories for the detachable camera, which means there’s a possibility that it’ll be able to be mounted on backpacks and other items — much like a GoPro.

Heart Rate Monitor

In addition to being a photographer’s dream, Facebook reportedly also plans to position the device as a fitness watch and will include a heart rate monitor.

It Won’t Require Pairing To A Mobile Device

Facebook is reportedly working on LTE connectivity for the device, which means you won’t need to pair it to a smart phone in order for it to work.

Essentially, Zuck wants the device to be used in the way we use smartphones today, so it would be counterintuitive for it to require mobile phone pairing.