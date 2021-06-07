Every iPhone That Works With iOS 15

After months of speculation iOS 15 has been announced for real. Here are all the iPhones that are actually compatible with it.

Back in January PhoneSoft,= theorised that iOS 15 would not support the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or the original iPhone SE.

And this made sense. Generally iOS will only support an iPhone for around five years. The above devices all came out in 2015 and have an older A9 chipset.

But the rumour turned out not to be true. The‌ iPhone‌ 6s, iPhone‌ 6s Plus‌, iPhone SE‌ (1st generation)‌, iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation) will all live to see another year of support.

This is the second year in a row that oler iPhones have not had support dropped. You simply love to see it. 2019 was the last time we saw a removal, with the original iPhone6 and iPhone 5s not being compatible with iOS 13.

iOS 15 supported iPhones

And here’s a full list of the iPhones that are supported by iOS 15

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

‌iPhone‌ 6s

‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus

‌iPhone SE‌ (1st generation)

‌iPhone SE‌ (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation

What about iPadOS 15?

Rumours also stated that iPad Mini 4 and iPad Air 2, which were released in 2015 and 2014, would not have iOS 15 support.

And once again, this has proven to be false! These These iPads, with their A8 and A8X chips, are still alive and kicking.

Here’s a full list of the iPadOS 15 supported iPads:

All ‌iPad‌ Pros

‌iPad‌‌ (5th – 8th generation)

‌‌iPad‌‌ mini 5

‌‌iPad‌‌ mini 4

iPad Air (2nd – 4th generation)

You can read all about everything Apple announced at WWDC right here.