After months of speculation iOS 15 has been announced for real. Here are all the iPhones that are actually compatible with it.
Back in January PhoneSoft,= theorised that iOS 15 would not support the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or the original iPhone SE.
iOS 15 supported iPhones
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2o2o
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation
What about iPadOS 15?
Rumours also stated that iPad Mini 4 and iPad Air 2, which were released in 2015 and 2014, would not have iOS 15 support.
And once again, this has proven to be false! These These iPads, with their A8 and A8X chips, are still alive and kicking.
Here’s a full list of the iPadOS 15 supported iPads:
- All iPad Pros
- iPad (5th – 8th generation)
- iPad mini 5
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (2nd – 4th generation)
