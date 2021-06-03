Every Cursed Australian Time For E3 2021

E3 is back in 2021 with an all-digital event. For us Australians, this is business as usual — as are the extremely BS times we need to be up to watch all the action live. Get the caffeine ready.

It’s worth noting that not all conference dates and times have been confirmed yet. We’re still waiting to see what the likes of Capcom and WB are going to do. So watch this space!

E3 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live: June 11, 4am AEST/3:30am ACST/2am AWST

Prime Gaming’s E3 offering is back for a second year. It actually goes for an entire month in terms of partnered streams, but the kickoff event is on June 11.

According to Geoff Keighley, Kickoff Live will be showcasing over a dozen world premier titles.

E3 Guerrilla Collective: June 5 and June 12

Guerrilla Collective will run across two days and show off over 80 games. The June 5 stream will also include Black Voices in Gaming, a showcase that will highlight titles with Black protagonists or made by Black devs.

The stream will be hosted over on Guerrilla Collective’s Twitch channel.

Koch Primetime: June 12, 5:00am AEST/4:30am ACST/3am AWST

Koch Media is also having its own conference! If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, it has published the likes of Biomutant, Saints Row and the upcoming PAYDAY 3.

Under the Embracer group, Koch is attached to a lot of titles so you can probably expect a lot from this stream

Koch Media, one of the brands under the ever-expanding Embracer Group, has announced that they’ll have a conference of their own on June 12 Australian time.

Ubisoft Forward: June 13 5:00am AEST/4:30am ACST/3am AWST

E3proper kicks off on June 13 and one of the big bois is of course Ubisoft. We don’t know what it will be showing off yet but there are rumours of Far Cry 6 (particularly after the recent reveal), Rainbow Six Quarantine and Rider’s Republic.

Devolver Digital Showcase: June 13

Things are still a little up in the air with Devolver, but apparently it will probably happen?

Devolver took to Twitter to make this quasi-announcement last month.

Probably June 12. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 11, 2021

E3 PC Gaming Show + Future Games Show: June 13, time TBA

The always huge PC Gaming Show is getting a pal this year. It’s combining forces with the Future Games Show in 2021 to show off a suite of new PC gaming goodies.

Microsoft/Bethesda: June 14, 3:00am AEST/2:30am ACST/1am AWST

Microsoft and Bethesda join forces to present a 90 minute show featuring “everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass.”

We’re hoping for Starfield.

Razer Keynote: June 14, 8am AEST/7:30am ACST/6am AWST

For all the peripheral fans, Razer’s keynote takes place at a far more palatable time on June 14.

I think we can safely assume there will be many a flashy light.

Nintendo Direct: June 16, 2am AEST/1:30am ACST/12am AWST

Nintendo Direct has finally been announced for June 16. The big ticket item here will hopefully be the leaked Nintendo Switch Pro, as well as upcoming games.

Treehouse Live will stream right after if you’re still thirsty for more.

E3 Awards: June 15/16, time TBA

E3 is doing awards this year, and that’s basically all we know so far.

“For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world’s leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognising the show’s most anticipated games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA, said in a press release.

EA Play Live: July 22, time TBA

While EA has previously had its own non-affiliated-conference right before E3 kicks off, things are a little different this year.

In fact, EA Play won’t be happening until the end of July. Stay tuned for more info on that one.