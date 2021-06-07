The Best EOFY Deals for Tech, Gaming and More

As the 2020-21 financial year draws to a close, it can only mean one thing – end of financial year sales.

A few retailers have started rolling out their EOFY sales, which include a range of products such as laptops, smart phones and gadgets. Now’s a great time to grab yourself a much needed upgraded that you can claim on tax. We’ll be updating this list as more EOFY sales pop up, too.

If none of these deals really catch your eye, Amazon Prime Day is only a fortnight away. You can expect some big bargains when the massive sale event kicks off on June 21.

You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.

EOFY Computer deals

EOFY Mobile deals

Vodafone is offering discounts across a range of smart phones , include $200 off an iPhone 12 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

, include $200 off an iPhone 12 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+. Telstra is also offering a range of smart phone deals, including $200 off an iPhone 12, $250 off the Google Pixel 4a and a bonus Galaxy Watch3 (RRP $799) with any Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra.

EOFY Gadget deals

EOFY Gaming deals