The Best EOFY Deals for Tech, Gaming and More

As the 2020-21 financial year draws to a close, it can only mean one thing – end of financial year sales.
A few retailers have started rolling out their EOFY sales, which include a range of products such as laptops, smart phones and gadgets. Now’s a great time to grab yourself a much needed upgraded that you can claim on tax. We’ll be updating this list as more EOFY sales pop up, too.
If none of these deals really catch your eye, Amazon Prime Day is only a fortnight away. You can expect some big bargains when the massive sale event kicks off on June 21.
You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.
EOFY Computer deals
- Dell — Up to 45% off selected laptops, desktops and gaming monitors.
- Kogan — Up to 60% off computer essentials.
- Lenovo — Save up to 56% on select products.
- LG 27” Class UltraGear Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $499, save $509.
- Razer Deathadder V2 Gaming Mouse – now $79, save $50.
- Samsung 32″ UHD Curved Monitor – now $649, save $100.
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $167, save $32.
EOFY Mobile deals
- Vodafone is offering discounts across a range of smart phones, include $200 off an iPhone 12 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21+.
- Telstra is also offering a range of smart phone deals, including $200 off an iPhone 12, $250 off the Google Pixel 4a and a bonus Galaxy Watch3 (RRP $799) with any Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra.
EOFY Gadget deals
- Save up to $111 on Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.
- Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $247, save $182.
- Bing Lee — Huge mid-year sale until June 6, 2021.
- Catch — Huge savings across a range of products.
- Dick Smith — A range of discounts across select tech products, including up to 73% off home essentials.
- Lovehoney — You can save up to 50% off select items.
- You can save up to 95% off select items at The Shaver Shop.
- Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $299, save $100.
EOFY Gaming deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – now $45, down from $99.
- Demon’s Soul – now $89, down from $124.95.
- Spider-Man [PS4] – now $20, down from $54.95.
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS4] – now $29, down from $79.95.