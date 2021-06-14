E3 2021’s Most Nerdtastic Video Game Announcements (So Far)

The covid-19 vaccine might be coaxing more people to get out of the house, but video games are doing their darndest to make them stay put. This year’s E3 has unveiled looks at several exciting releases — one or more of which may feature a “butt stallion.”

Gizmodo compiled a list of upcoming releases from studios like Square Enix, Bethesda, Annapurna Interactive, and more as they pertain to our furious love of all things sci-fi, fantasy, and horror (don’t forget to check out Kotaku’s more extensive coverage of the big show). They include a much-hyped fantasy game from Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin and the creator of Dark Souls, a Borderlands spinoff, and a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy. Also, be on the lookout for Chaos. I heard some Final Fantasy guy is looking for him.

You’ll find all the announcements, trailers, and clips we’re excited about here (we’ll update with Nintendo news later):

The Outer Worlds 2

Get ready to fight the evils of space capitalism once again in The Outer Worlds 2, which Xbox unveiled with this delightfully tongue-in-cheek teaser. No release date yet.

Starfield

The studio behind the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series is launching its first new universe in 25 years with Starfield. This time, Bethesda is taking its roleplaying games into the farthest reaches of space. It comes out November 11, 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

“Roll for initiative, suckas!” Borderlands comes to the realm of high fantasy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which boasts a star-studded cast of wayward adventurers and, yes, a butt stallion. It comes out in 2022.

Replaced

This pixel art side-scrolling adventure feels like Inside in the world of Blade Runner — and that sounds pretty awesome. Replaced comes out in 2022.

Redfall

Vampires have taken control of a small island, blotting out the sun so they can take their time feasting on everyone and anyone they can get their claws on. In this co-op game, players band together to form a vampire hunting party so they can stop the night and save their town. Redfall comes out in summer 2022.

Alekon

Running out of Pokémon to snap pics of? Try Alekon, a newly released indie game where players photograph fantasy creatures — solving puzzles to get the perfect shot.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

It might seem gauche to be touting a game called A Plague Tale during times like these, but this rat-infested sequel to the surprise hit is worth the ick factor. A Plague Tale: Requiem comes out in 2022.

Elden Ring

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin (yes, that one) have teamed up to create a new fantasy saga, Elden Ring. It looks appropriately epic with magic horses, terrifying monsters, and… a creature with bell balls? Well, that last one is a choice. It comes out on January 21, 2022.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum, Sea of Thieves is heading to Davy Jones’ locker with a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed expansion. It comes out on June 22.

Twelve Minutes

Annapurna Interactive, the studio behind phenomenal games like Kentucky Route Zero and What Remains of Edith Finch, is back with this story about a man caught in a time loop from which there may be no escape. Twelve Minutes comes out on August 19.

Recolit

This indie puzzle game is about using light to illuminate quests and goals to help the struggling residents of a strange town. No release date yet.

Psychonauts 2

This long-awaited Psychonauts sequel looks appropriately wacky and wild. Psychonauts 2 comes out August 25.

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Who doesn’t love a good remastered game? (I’m currently playing through Mass Effect Legendary myself.) This Diablo game, and its Lords of Destruction expansion, have gotten a next-gen upgrade. Diablo 2: Resurrected comes out on September 23.

Slime Rancher 2

I have no idea what this game is about but I’m guessing you’re a rancher that deals with slime? OK, having watched the trailer I can say that’s… about half-accurate. Slime Rancher 2 comes out in 2022.

Atomic Heart

This game takes place in an alt-reality version of the Soviet Union, circa 1955, where robots, holograms, and the internet have already been invented. It’s got some Fallout vibes with a bit of Resident Evil horror thrown in. We’re sold. No release date yet.

Among Us Update

Who doesn’t love Among Us? In this latest update, up to 15 players can be in a room together, which means more lying and killing — and most likely just as little actual work done. No release date yet.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Play as a non-Chris Pratt Star-Lord in this latest Guardians of the Galaxy video game. Somehow his hair looks even worse than Pratt’s. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comes out on October 26.

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda

Black Panther makes his debut in this free expansion for Marvel’s Avengers, where he has to defend Wakanda from Klaw’s attempts to steal Vibranium. It comes out in August.

Wytchwood

This lovely-looking exploration and crafting game has players taking on the role of a witch who’s combing the woods for ingredients to craft her powerful spells. Wytchwood comes out sometime this year.

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection

The fantastic storytelling game Life Is Strange and the Before the Storm prequel have been bunched together in a new edition. During E3, Square Enix also teased more about the latest Life Is Strange game, Life Is Strange: True Colours, which replaces time travel with the power of empathy. Life Is Strange Remastered Collection comes out on September 30.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Hey y’all, did you know this guy is looking for Chaos? Because he is. He’s looking for Chaos. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin comes out in 2022.