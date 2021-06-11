Here’s Every Trailer From E3 2021

Well folks, it’s finally here. E3 2021 is an event that briefly looked very unlikely to happen — but a shift towards an all-online show means everybody can sit back and enjoy some gaming goodness over the next week or so. While Aussies will have to contend with ridiculous time zones to catch up everything, there is another option: this super-mega Kotaku Australia article of every major trailer released during E3 2021.

As the show goes on, we’ll update this list with every release we spot so you can find all the major surprises and excitement in one place.

READ MORE

Here’s All The Australian Times For E3 2021

Here’s every major trailer for E3 2021 so far. Note: This post is written in the order of E3’s events this year, starting with the Guerilla Collective, Indie Game Expo, Summer Games Fest, and so on. As more trailers are added, the page can take longer to load. If trailers are blank, stay patient — they should load in shortly.

E3 2021: Guerilla Collective

The Guerilla Collective show highlighted plenty of exciting-looking indie releases including cutesy side-scrollers, David Lynch-inspired shooters and time-loop adventures. There were also Pokémon Snap-inspired games, dinosaurs, 3D puzzle platformers, pixel horror survivals, dungeon-crawlers and everything in between.

Indie games are typically the most innovative and creative works announced at E3, and this year’s line-up looks no different. It was great to see the range in this showcase, and to see how indie devs are playing with new ideas.

Here’s the major E3 2021 trailers from the show, and all the games you should add to your wishlist:

Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo 2021 showcased a bunch of smaller indies from across the globe, including intriguing experiments like the “Pokémon with guns” mash-up Palworld, SWERY’s The Good Life and a whole lot more.

The whole showcase featured over 350 games and ran for 6 hours, and you can view the entire thing here if you’ve got the stamina. You can also check out the list of games shown off here.

For a quicker rundown, here’s the most exciting E3 trailers from the indie show:

Battlefield 2042

Some actual gameplay won’t be shown off until Microsoft’s E3 showcase in a couple of days, but it’s good to get a confirmation of where the series is headed.

Summer Game Fest

The internet joked about getting Elden Ring, and we knew it was coming this year, but few expected it’d be part of Geoff Keighley’s showcase. Still — it was a properly cracking trailer. Also, horses can double jump now?

Day of the Devs

What’s been your favourite E3 trailers so far?