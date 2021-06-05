The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Dwayne Johnson to Produce New Action Film Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 2 days ago: June 6, 2021 at 1:39 am -
Filed to:aaron sorkin
abdul mateenaquamanbeau flynnblack adamblack mantacandymancreative worksdwayne johnsonemmyenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmsgeorge millerhuman interestimax filmsmad maxmateen ii yahya abdul mateen iimaxnetflixnia dacostaoscarrory hainessohrab noshirvaniuntitled fourth matrix filmupcoming filmswarner broswatchmenyahya abdulyahya abdul mateen ii
Dwayne Johnson to Produce New Action Film Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen in Aquaman (Image: Warner Bros.)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up for the new Warner Bros. action film Emergency.

The Hollywood Reporter states Emergency reunites many of the players from Black Adam, as writer-director Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian), and producer Rory Haines, and Beau Flynn are helping develop the project along with Johnson. Plot details aren’t forthcoming, but Emergency is described as a high-concept, action-packed movie set in Austin, Texas.

Abdul-Mateen has been on a winning streak. He rose to fame starring in Aquaman as comic villain Black Manta. Then he won an Emmy for his role in the limited HBO Max series Watchmen and stars in Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7. The actor also has several high-profile projects in the pipeline starring in Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and debuts on August 27, 2021. Abdul-Mateen will also star in the fourth Matrix film and George Miller’s Mad Max prequel spin-off Furiosa.

I am looking forward to seeing more from the actor. He’s talented and has done great work so far, and he has an eye for action.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.