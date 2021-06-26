Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker Is a Pro at Keeping On-Set Secrets

The rumour mill is spinning, and word on the street is Jodie Whitaker exiting her role as the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who. Either way, the actress is keeping quiet on the subject.

In an interview with Doctor Who Magazine via the Radio Times, reports that Whittaker and co-star Mandip Gill didn’t address the rumours during the Q&A, but did elaborate on how they are pros at keeping show secrets regarding plot details and casting. When discussing how easy it is to keep things hush, Whittaker said: “I hate spoilers.”

The producers and writers do well to keep things on a need-to-know basis with their actors. Whittaker isn’t always up to date on future episodes and learns information as it comes. “Quite often, we really don’t know what’s going to happen [in future episodes] because we aren’t told. It’s a really good system! Sometimes, when I find out what’s going to happen, I’m like, ‘I’m so glad you didn’t tell me that!”

Keeping on-set secrets was something she caught onto early as Whittaker was silent on her casting on Doctor Who. “The hardest secret to keep was my own!” she said. “That was a really long time in my life – the gap between auditioning to play the Doctor, being given it, and it being announced.”

The actress was eager to be thrust into stardom, which happens when you become the new Doctor in the series. “I didn’t want it to leak; I didn’t have any desire for it to come out before the reveal because I knew my life was going to change, and I was in no rush for that to happen until I was prepared for it.”

Whether she’s leaving the show or not remains to be seen, but you’ll never know until you know because she’s not telling!