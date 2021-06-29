Do Not Swim In Flooded Streets In Moscow

Russia’s capitol city and its large paved roads, massive concrete structures and impressive subway system are all under water after the city received what’s been estimated to be up to 70 per cent of its monthly average rainfall in a torrential downpour over the weekend and today, according to Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov.

Local officials said foliage-clogged drains in the city paired with the unusually heavy rainfall contributed to eastern parts of Moscow suffering significant flooding, including the Yasenevo subway station which has cut service between the city’s Tyoply Stan and Novoyasenevo metro stops, according to The Independent. Reuters reported a lightning strike also set fire to a power station just outside the city.

В подмосковном Щёлково молния ударила в трансформаторную будку pic.twitter.com/QYWBwRicUO — НТВ (@ntvru) June 28, 2021

The torrential rain, wind, and hail has been beating the area round the city all weekend and is expected to continue throughout Monday, with more showers expected this week. City officials have warned residents to stay inside.

Despite this, there are plenty of reports of traffic congestion in the flooded city streets, and even clips of people swimming in the backed up street water likely full of dangerous debris and sewage.

This is the most bizarre video from #Moscow, #Russia, today. Moscow had a day of torrential rain, with the rainfall equivalent to 70% of monthly norm.pic.twitter.com/3UsExwuXSz — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 28, 2021

These social media clips of the flooded subway system are what really terrifies me, though:

Flooding in Moscow isn’t totally unheard of, there were major floods from rainfall back in 2016, which city officials then blamed on construction equipment and material clogging the city’s sewers. It seems like Moscow may have something of a problem with things easily clogging its sewers?

Two floods within five years may seem bad, but in the early 1900s the rivers near Moscow used to flood annually, so I guess they have made some improvements over the years.

It’s not just Russia, though. Currently, Detroit, Michigan is also suffering severe rainstorms and flooding, with plenty of fools using the flooded streets for entertainment and leisure. Again, that water is full of dangerous debris and sewage, so you probably should avoid it.