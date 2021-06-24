Disney Recruits Scarlett Johansson to Turn Another Park Ride Into a Movie

Tower of Terror

Collider reports Scarlett Johansson will star in a film adaptation of Disney’s Twilight Zone-branded theme park ride, Tower of Terror, written by Toy Story 4‘s Josh Cooley. As of this writing, no director is attached.

Infinity Pool

Bloody-Disgusting has word Alexander Skarsgård will star in Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor follow-up, Infinity Pool. The story follows James and Em, a “young” and “rich” couple “in love and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.”

Pet Sematary Prequel

Meanwhile, Deadline has word Jackson White will play a young Jud Crandall in an upcoming Pet Sematary prequel written and directed by Lindsey Beer.

The Little Mermaid

New set photos have hit social media, giving us our first look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid.

The Midwich Cuckoos

According to Deadline, Cherrelle Skeete has joined the cast of Sky’s adaptation of John Wyndham’s The Midwich Cuckoos in a currently undisclosed role.

Strange Planet

/Film reports a TV series based on Nathan Pyle’s popular webcomic about a pair of aliens who describe Earth customs literally is in development at Apple TV+. Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon is attached to executive produce.

Batwoman

The CW has a poster for next week’s season finale of Batwoman.

Photo: The CW

Rick And Morty

Jerry asks a sensible question in the trailer for next week’s episode of Rick And Morty.

Tuca & Bertie

Finally, Bertie creates a tulpa in the trailer for next Sunday’s episode.

Banner art by Jim Cook