The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DC’s League of Superpets Film Reveals Cast of Many Good Boys and Girls

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 17 mins ago: June 9, 2021 at 5:45 am -
Filed to:ace the bat hound
bill tedbruce waynecinema of the united statescreative worksdiego lunadwayneenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmsghostbustershuman interestimax filmsjohn krasinskiJohn Wickkate mckinnonkeanu reeveskevin hartkryptokryptoniansleague of superpetsnatasha lyonnesupermanthe rockvanessa bayer
DC’s League of Superpets Film Reveals Cast of Many Good Boys and Girls
Krypto's ready to sniff out a way to save the day! (Gif: Warner Bros.)

DC’s just dropped a surprise first look at Krypto’s appearance in League of Superpets, its new animated movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Superman’s beloved canine pal. But that’s not the only news: Krypto’s bringing some big stars with him to round out the team of, well, super pets.

The trailer confirms that Kevin Hart will play Ace the Bathound, Bruce Wayne’s four-legged Dark Knight, while cast in undisclosed roles we have Ghostbusters’ Kate McKinnon, A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski, SNL’s Vanessa Bayer, Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, Rogue One’s Diego Luna, and internet sweetheart (and star of John Wick, The Matrix, and Bill & Ted, I guess)… the one, the only, Keanu Reeves.

We don’t have much more to go on, but it’s interesting to see the style they’re going for here, a blend of cartoonish realism that just makes Krypto look very, very cute as he flies into the distance. And that cape activation! Delightful. DC’s League of Superpets is currently set to release May 20, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.