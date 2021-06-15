CW Sets Return Dates For All Its DC Superhero Shows (and Then Some)

Winter may be upon us, but the CW’s already looking to its spring line up, and what can you expect? Well, the answer is simple: the new 4400 and more comic book heroes than you can shake a batarang at.

As Deadline reports, today the broadcaster revealed its 2021 fall schedule, with returning dates for Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and The Flash (RIP to Supergirl), as well as genre staples like Nancy Drew, Legacies, and Riverdale. But also in the line up are two very different premieres: the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot (for adult contestants only, setting it apart from Nick’s own recent reboot), and also the upcoming reboot of 4400, a take on the beloved supernatural mid-aughts series about the titular number of people being ripped out of their own times and mysteriously dumped into contemporary Washington.

It all kicks off in October, with Nancy Drew returning for season three on October 8, followed by Legends of the Hidden Temple on October 10. The DC shows begin joining the party on October 13, when Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both return for their latest seasons. Legacies returns the day after, October 14, followed by the new 4400 on October 25. Meanwhile The Flash speeds in late to the party (dammit, Barry!) along with Riverdale’s sixth season on November 16.

While there’s still plenty of superheroics to be found, it’s a DC slate on the CW that feels rather diminished in ways it hasn’t in recent years. Supergirl comes to an end later this year, and Superman & Lois will have wrapped up its debut season as well. With no new show announcements on the horizon just yet, those looking to get an Arrowverse fix will have to make do with Gotham, Central City, and wherever the hell the Legends end up next.

At least we’ll have Beebo for the holidays.