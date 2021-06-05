Cruella Sequel Gets the Greenlight From Disney

One week after the successful premiere, Disney has greenlit a Cruella sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Emma Stone, director Craig Gillespie, and screenwriter Tony McNamara will return for the second film.

After debuting on May 28 in theatres and streaming service Disney+, Cruella earned nearly $US50 ($64) million globally. The film was well-received by movie critics and movie fans alike, so it just makes sense that a second one is on the horizon.

When asked why another film was approved so quickly, Disney said, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Last week when I asked if Cruella was the future of Disney villain origin stories — it looks like it is. Disney has found a niche for mining their animated content and creating live-action counterparts starting with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland and progressing from there. In addition to Cruella 2, live-action adaptations of the Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan are in the works.