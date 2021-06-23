Critical Role Heads to Animation in the First Look at Legend of Vox Machina

Critical Role’s seemingly endless quest to bring itself beyond the tabletop (and your eyes and ears) to everywhere from comics, books, and even D&D itself continues with its next big step out of the world of Exandria with The Legend of Vox Machina. First a Kickstarter record-breaker, and now hoping to be Amazon Prime Video’s next big animated hit, the series has just revealed a first glimpse of its heroes ready for action.

Debuted by Critical Role and Amazon today, above you can see the titular hero group Vox Machina in their animated forms for the first time. Designed for animation studio Titmouse by Young Justice’s Phil Bourassa, the gang’s all here — Percy (Taliesen Jaffe), Pike (Ashley Johnson), Grog (Travis Willingham), Scanlan (Sam Riegel), Keyleth (Marisha Ray), and siblings Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien) and Vex’alia (Laura Bailey), with their players from the smash hit first campaign of the actual play RPG series all reprising their roles for the show.

Adapting the events of Vox Machina, the first season of the show introduces the unlikely band of heroes as they stake their claim to be the biggest adventurer group in all of Tal’Dorei, battling monstrous giants and evil necromancers to learn not just how to be the heroes they can all be, but put their faith in each other as a party and as an equally unlikely family.

To get a glimpse of Bourassa’s approach to bringing Vox Machina to animated life, check out this hefty new behind-the-scenes look at the design process for the series below — including a not-so-subtle tease that there’ll be more than just a single season of adventures for Vox Machina to tell.

The Legend of Vox Machina will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon.