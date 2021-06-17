CommBank, Westpac and Other Major Banks Are Down In Australia

If you’re experiencing service outages with your bank right now, you’re not the only one. Several major financial institutions, including Commonwealth Bank, NAB and ANZ are all currently dealing with service problems.

Customers have taken to social media to report the issues and vent their frustration.

“Sitting at the supermarket unable to pay for my groceries or access my accounts. Absolutely furious,” one user said on the Down Detector page for Commonwealth Bank.

Others reported that the Commbank app and website weren’t currently working.

But it isn’t the only financial institution that has been hit. On Thursday afternoon Down Detector is a sea of upticks in service disruptions that seem to have begun after 2pm AEST:

It’s currently unclear what the cause of the widespread outage is.

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon,” CommBank tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

This story is updating…