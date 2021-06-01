Come on and Slam, and Welcome to the Space Jam: A New Legacy Funko Pops

Space Jam: A New Legacy is nearly upon us, and if the company’s wild mishmash of nightmarish Warner Bros.-affiliated tie-ins and Bugs, Daffy, and new best friend LeBron James pinging themselves around a WB server to play basketball wasn’t enough, well, so cometh the inevitable tie-in such brand crossover demands: the Funko Pops.

LeBron James (Leaping)

Today Funko revealed its line up of tie-in collectibles for the upcoming Space Jam sequel, and perhaps unsurprisingly only about 10% of the line up is LeBron James, giving way to a cavalcade of Looney Tunes icons to fill out the rest of the Tune Squad. Let’s start with the LeBrons first, however: here he is! Ready to dunk on anyone in his way, presumably.

LeBron James (Dribbling)

If you would prefer your LeBrons James to be dribbling rather than dunking, there’s also a version of him doing exactly that.

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James Batman and Robin Two-Pack

But what about LeBron James not doing the thing that has made him a global sports icon? Well, good news: you can get him in Robin cosplay with a Batman-disguised Bugs Bunny in a two-pack exclusive to Target.

Jumbo Sized LeBron James

Speaking of exclusive LeBron, what if you wanted him doing the dribble move from earlier, but lorge? Walmart has you covered with this exclusive 10-inch version.

Dom

If you fancy LeBron-adjacent pops to go with your LeBrons (LeBron James’ name has, unfortunately, lost all meaning to me in the course of this slideshow), then you can also get one of Dom, LeBron’s son in the movie, played by Cedric Joe. He comes in either the Goon Squad uniform, or there’s a chase version putting him in the swanky new Tune Squad kit. Spoilers: the character of LeBron James’ son probably plays basketball with his father at some point in this movie.

Bugs Bunny

On the animated front however, we’re getting a bunch of toons new and old. First up, naturally, is Bugs Bunny, spinning a silvery ball like the wascally wabbit he is.

Lola Bunny

In the Leporidaen front we also have the redesigned Lola Bunny, who has to make do with a standard looking basketball. Plot-important basketball colours, or rampant gender-based inequality in fictional cartoon character sport? You decide.

Sylvester and Tweety

Or maybe don’t, because Sylvester — joined by a very tiny and very adorable Tweety — comes with a standard basketball too.

Marvin the Martian

No ball at all, however, for Marvin the Martian, who looks rather miffed about that. Or just having to be here, maybe.

Daffy Duck as Coach

Rounding out the heroes is Daffy Duck, who is also sans basketball, but also sans Tune Squad uniform, because he’s the team coach.

White Mamba

That’s not all, however! We’re getting a few Goon Squad members in this wave too, kicking off with White Mamba, who balances a silvery basketball on her tail. Fancy!

Wet/Fire

The second and final Goon Squaddie of wave one (Dom aside) is none other than… I’m sorry. I’m sorry? This character is called Wet/Fire. Wet/Fire. Wet slash Fire. He has all the powers of fire! And all the powers of wet! In one moist-dry package, presumably. Anyway, at least the water effects make for a cool Funko pop.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits Australian theatres on July 15. The Space Jam Funko pops will roll out in anticipation later this month.