Central Park Season 2 Trailer Continues the Musical Fight to Save New York

Central Park is a magical place, so it’s no surprise that a visit there can inspire a song or two. But it’s going to take more than music to save this park from a greedy land developer — and as we see in the first trailer for season two of Central Park, from the creator of Bob’s Burgers, the Tillerman-Hunter family is pulling all the stops. And show-stoppers.

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for season two of Central Park, which sees the return of park manager Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his journalist wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn), who live in Central Park and are trying to keep it safe from entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci), who wants to turn it into condos. As you can see in this latest look, Bitsy and her assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs) are still up to their old tricks, coming up with a dastardly plan to buy Central Park out from under the city. But she won’t let you see the plan. Because it’s a secret plan.

Joining the cast this season is Emmy Raver-Lampman as Molly, Owen and Paige’s daughter. Raver-Lampman has replaced previous star Kristen Bell, who stepped away from the role after it was rightfully pointed out that a white actress shouldn’t be playing a biracial character. This decision came after Big Mouth creator Nick Kroll announced the role of Missy would likewise be recast with a Black actress; Ayo Edebiri took over for Jenny Slate in that show’s fourth season, and the series made multiple references to the change and what it represented for the character.

Showrunner Loren Bouchard previously confirmed on Twitter that Bell will return to Central Park in a new role in the show’s third season, which has already been confirmed.

Central Park returns with season two on Apple TV+ June 25.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom