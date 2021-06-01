Borderlands’ First Look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith Is Shadowy But Somehow Still Impressive

Between being an adaptation of a video game series and hiring a wildly over-talented cast, Eli Roth’s Borderlands adaptation has been intriguing as hell. The studio has now revealed the first official glimpse of the movie’s main character, Lilith, as portrayed by Cate Blanchett. It ain’t bad, even if… you can’t really see much of her.

OK, sure, “revealed” may be a strong word; it’s really a teaser for the teaser of getting to see Blanchett in the full light of day. But the actor’s nailed the treasure hunter/psychic/leader of the Crimson Raiders’ iconic hair-swoop, which arguably is the most iconic part of Lilith’s look alongside her tattoos. Blanchett’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also shared the image on her Instagram page with the caption:

“Welcome to BORDERLANDS and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the baddasery in her tool belt, the once and future Queen of EVERYTHING, #cateblanchett. Maybe next week, if you’re nice and let them know you want MORE and they don’t fire me for posting this, I’ll post other pictures of Roland @kevinhart4real Tiny Tina @ariana_greenblatt Krieg @bignasty Claptrap @jackblack and moi, Tannis and soon you will get to see the amazing mix of adventure and badonkadonk action and comedy from the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm director @realeliroth and game creator Randy Pitchford and the creative teams of @gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate Arad Productions #shutterbugger”

I am curious if this shot’s been flipped or whether Blanchett is left-handed because the game version of Lilith has her gun on her right thigh instead of her left, but it hardly matters. Blanchett joins Curtis as Tannis, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Kevin Hart as Roland, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Jack Black as Claptrap, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Olivier Richters as Krom, and many others. Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth, is currently scheduled for a 2022 release.

